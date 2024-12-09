San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 8, 2024: Heightened fire danger through Wednesday

A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect for much of the county starting at 10 AM due to a moderate to major Santa Ana wind event. Winds will begin to intensify tonight, with peak gusts expected Tuesday morning. Sustained winds from the northeast will range from 20 to 30 mph, with isolated gusts reaching 50 to 70 mph. Humidity levels will also drop significantly, falling to around 4% by Tuesday, creating extremely dry conditions.

Take precautions to minimize fire risks:



Avoid outdoor fires, as even small embers can ignite rapidly spreading flames.

Refrain from using outdoor tools that could spark.

Inspect your car tires and ensure there are no loose parts that could generate sparks.

The ongoing dry conditions this season mean fuel sources, such as vegetation, are critically low in moisture, further amplifying wildfire danger. The Fire Weather Warning is set to expire at 4 AM on Wednesday.

Weather Outlook:



Daytime Highs are mild and slightly below average along the coast and valleys but remain above normal in the mountains and deserts.

Coastal Areas: Expect patchy morning fog each day.

Sheltered Areas: Cold nights and mornings will persist this week, particularly in locations shielded from strong winds near mountain passes.

Winds will shift to the west by the latter half of the week, bringing increased moisture, cooler temperatures, and relief from the extremely dry conditions.

Stay informed on this Santa Ana wind event and related warnings with the 10News Weather Watchers team.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 62-69°

Deserts: 72-73°

