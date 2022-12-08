San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 8, 2022: Cool now, turning colder with rain and mountain snow

Cold mornings with cool afternoons will be the trend into the weekend staying dry through Saturday before a cold storm dumps rain, wind and mountain snow Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will be trending about 5 degrees below average through Saturday dropping 10 to 15 degrees below normal starting Sunday. Expect mostly 60s for the county through Saturday with 50s for highs starting Sunday for the coast and valleys and 30s in the mountains! Nights will remain cold with 40s for most of the county each morning and 30s and even 20s for the coldest spots, especially in the mountains.

An active storm track is impacting the Pacific Northwest while locally it will keep the cool temperatures. The next storm that will dive south enough to bring rain and mountain snow to San Diego will arrive overnight Saturday, peak activity Sunday lasting through Monday morning, tapering off into the afternoon.

Preliminary rainfall totals are expected to average between .25 to 2" from the coast to the mountains with .25 to .75" in the deserts.

A lot of cold air will accompany this system which means snow is likely for the mountains. Snow levels look to hover near 6,000' on Sunday which means we'll mostly see rain in the mountains then overnight Sunday into Monday snow levels will crash to 4,000' which means we'll see snow not only for Mt. Laguana, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain but also at lower elevations like Julian and Ranchita.

Preliminary snow totals:



4,000 to 5,000': Trace to 1"

5,000 to 6,000': 1 to 4"

Above 6,000': 4 to 6"

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 30 to 65mph Sunday into Monday.

The main concerns with this storm will be localized flooding, a messy commute Monday morning, damaging winds and travel impacts in the mountains due to snow.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this winter storm and fine-tune the impacts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 44-58°

Deserts: 66-69°

