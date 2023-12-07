San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 7, 2023: Dense fog, high surf and gusty winds on tap

We have active weather across the county, with dense fog, high surf, and gusty winds on tap.

Foggy conditions will continue to linger across the valleys and coastline. We'll have partial clearing this afternoon, with clouds re-building this evening.

Surf remains high across the beaches with a west swell moving in. A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through 2 a.m. Friday. Strong rip currents and 3-8 foot sets persist through late Thursday before weakening. Inexperienced swimmers and surfers should stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard.

We also have a wind advisory for the mountains and deserts starting at 10 a.m. and lasting through early Friday. Sustained winds out of the west will range between 20-30mph, with isolated gusts anywhere from 40-60mph across wind-prone areas.

This afternoon will be on the cool side with highs in the mid-60s west of the mountains, a big difference from the 80s we had earlier this week. Daytime highs will be near seasonal across the coast and valleys and above average in the mountains and deserts today.

Westerly flow tapers off Friday before a ridge of high pressure to our southeast nudges in. The ridge will usher in warmer temperatures and gusty Santa Ana winds. Max gusts will peak near 70mph across the valleys and mountains late Friday through Saturday morning, likely triggering a Wind Advisory. Those living near the foothills and nearby valleys should tie down loose objects, holiday decor, and patio furniture.

Cool mornings and pleasant days remain the pattern this weekend through early next week. Temperatures gradually drop a degree or two on Monday towards the middle of next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69

Valleys: 64-69

Mountains: 56-64

Deserts: 76-80

