San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 6, 2023: A cooler day with high surf across the beaches

It's another chilly start to the day with a mild afternoon on tap. Today will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler with low 70s along the coast, mid to upper 70s inland, mid-60s in the mountains, and low 80s in the deserts.

A reminder for those headed to the beaches: we have a Beach Hazards Statement in effect through early Friday due to high surf. A west and northwest swell pumps in waves 3-6 feet with local sets up to 8. We will also have strong rip currents. The highest waves will be in the county's southern part, peaking on Thursday before weakening on Friday. Those inexperienced should stay out of the water or swim near a lifeguard.

The winds will switch directions out of the west this evening. As the onshore flow becomes more pronounced tonight into Thursday, marine layer clouds will return, and we'll cool down towards Friday. We'll stay mostly dry, but we could have some heavy mist and drizzle from pockets of dense fog for your Thursday morning. Strong winds will target the mountains and deserts Thursday through Friday morning.

Onshore flow weakens as we enter the weekend, and high pressure will rebuild, leading to warmer temperatures. We'll remain near seasonal with a warm-up starting on Sunday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-74

Valleys: 74-79

Mountains: 67-74

Deserts: 79-81

