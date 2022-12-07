San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 6, 2022: Chilly with more rain ahead

We've seen a little bit of rain the last couple of days and there is a slight chance for a little more this morning turning sunny by the afternoon.

The chilly temperatures are sticking around with highs 3 to 10 degrees below average into early next week, which means 60s for most of the county and 40s in the mountains. Chilly nights and mornings will also continue with 40s for most of the county and 30s and even 20s for the coldest spots, especially in the mountains.

Several troughs of low pressure will bring more rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest while locally it will keep the cool temperatures.

The next storm that will dive south enough to bring rain and mountain snow to San Diego looks to arrive Sunday into Monday. Depending on how far south the storm tracks will determine how much rain we get, hoping this storm will track south enough to bring us a decent amount!

A lot of cold air will accompany this system which means snow is likely for the mountains. At this point, snow levels look to drop to 4,000' by Monday which would bring snow to Julian.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph Sunday into Monday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this winter storm.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 57-63°

Mountains: 41-55°

Deserts: 65-69°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.