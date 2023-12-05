San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 5, 2023: The warmth peak Tuesday then cooling through Friday

A chilly morning will transition into a warm afternoon with daytime highs 3 to 9 degrees warmer, and 10 to 15 degrees above average. Santa Anas continue to filter through the county ushering in spicy temperatures and gusty winds.

The strongest winds will be this morning, targeting the mountains and foothills before weakening tonight. Peak gusts will be up to 40mph in wind-prone areas.

The warmth peaks this afternoon then we'll gradually cool down as onshore flow returns. We'll start to have a nice marine layer re-build each morning and night through Friday.

Then, by this weekend, high pressure returns warming the coast and valleys back to above seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-79

Valleys: 79-84

Mountains: 65-75

Deserts: 77-79

