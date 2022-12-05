San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 5, 2022: Series of shower chances paired with cold temperatures

A trough to our north is bringing rain and snow to northern California and for us, it will bring the chance for light scattered showers through Wednesday. The system will also filter in cold air and ramp up wind gusts in the mountains and deserts through the weekend.

Today started off mostly cloudy with pockets of dense fog in the foothills and mountains. Some areas woke up nearly 15 degrees warmer but by this afternoon, we'll be upwards of 15 degrees colder, especially for the inland and mountain neighborhoods. Coastal and inland communities will struggle to get above 65, the mountains will hover in the mid to upper 40s, and the deserts will top out in the low 70s. Tomorrow is going to be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures trending 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Overnight lows will also see a big drop beginning Tuesday, hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s west of the mountains.

This evening, inland and mountain communities could see scattered showers but amounts are looking unimpressive. We'll like have a few hundredths of an inch, enough to saturate the roads and make for a messy morning commute.

Onshore flow will also ramp up wind activity in the mountains and deserts with peak winds gusts tonight through tomorrow morning in the 50-60mph range.

Dry weather prevails Wednesday but we'll remain cold. We'll have another chance for showers this weekend.

Monday's Highs

Coast: 60-65

Inland: 56-65

Mountains: 42-57

Deserts: 63-72

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

