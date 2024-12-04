San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 4, 2024: Tranquil before another round of Santa Anas on Friday

The marine layer has returned overnight, with patchy fog covering the coast and valleys, reducing visibility down to half a mile in the north county.

Clouds will mix out partially along the coast this afternoon, with better improvement inland. Today will be pleasant and a bit cooler, with the 60s along the coast and mountains, the 70s inland, and near 80 degrees in the deserts. As offshore flow strengthens, the marine layer will return tonight and nearly disappear Friday into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than today, 5 to 15 degrees above average. Gusty east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 35mph are expected in the foothills and mountains, with humidity levels dropping between 5 and 20%, leading to elevated fire danger. The sea breeze briefly returns Sunday into Monday, but another round of Santa Ana winds will likely develop by Tuesday.

There are no significant storms in the forecast, and the outlook for December is trending warmer and drier than usual. As more Santa Ana wind events occur, the brush will dry out, and fire danger remains elevated. Be sure to clear defensible space from your home and have your evacuation plan and emergency go-bag prepared.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 62-66°

Mountains: 49-59°

Deserts: 73-78°

