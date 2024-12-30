Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 30, 2024: 2024 ends quiet and mild, 2025 starts with Santa Anas

Dense fog may disrupt your morning drive, so exercise caution if heading out early. Temperatures are starting off chilly, with milder conditions near the coast.

Quiet and mild weather will persist through New Year’s Eve as storm systems remain north of the area, maintaining steady temperatures. The marine layer will gradually thin, but patchy afternoon clouds are likely through Tuesday.

As we ring in the new year, offshore winds will bring dry, warm conditions. Mild Santa Ana winds are expected to lower humidity and produce gusts of up to 40 mph in canyon passes, valleys, and mountain regions.

By Thursday, inland valleys could see daytime highs near 80°F, coastal areas around 70°F, mountains in the low 60s, and deserts approaching 80°F. These temperatures will be 5-15 degrees above seasonal averages.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 62-66°
Inland: 68-73°
Mountains: 64-72°
Deserts: 73-75°

