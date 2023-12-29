San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 29, 2023: Dangerous surf with rain mixed in this weekend

High surf continues across the coast with 6 to 12-foot waves and sets up to 18 feet through Sunday, peaking on Saturday.

A High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory remain in place through Sunday night. We've already seen videos of waves battering the Southern California coast, a perfect example of the power and danger of these conditions. If you're spectating this weekend, do it from afar and stay away from low-lying parking lots, boardwalks, and jetties. The high waters can quickly sweep people off their feet; never turn your back on the water. If you plan to check out the surf, today would be ideal because we're looking towards a showery and cloudy Saturday.

This afternoon will continue to trend on the mild side before our temperatures dip this weekend, with the mountains and deserts seeing the most significant drop. Looking towards New Year's Eve, it will be mild along the coast and cooler towards the foothills, mountains, and deserts with 30s and 40s on tap.

Shower activity will arrive in the morning and become moderate through the afternoon. By the evening, showers should start to taper off. Sunday looks mainly dry, but we can have a pop-up shower. Rainfall totals will be light, anywhere from a few hundredths to 3 tenths of an inch.

We'll have a series of showers throughout the week on Wednesday and Saturday. The outlook for the first half of January has San Diego trending below average with above-normal precipitation. These outlooks are hopeful, given we're in a deficit regarding our water year.

Have a safe and happy New Year!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68

Valleys: 67-72

Mountains: 59-66

Deserts: 68-70

