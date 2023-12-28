San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 28, 2023: Dangerous surf will hit the beaches through the weekend

Big surf is coming to San Diego's beaches starting today.

A west swell will bring in 6-12 foot waves with sets up to 15 feet. Models show Ocean Beach and Blacks will have the highest surf. A secondary swell brewing of the west will bring in even bigger sets up to 18 feet on Saturday. Offshore flow is favorable for forming clean waves, so today should be fun for experienced and professional surfers. We'll also have strong rip currents, so those inexperienced should stay out of the water.

If you're enjoying the waves from afar, avoid jetties, low-lying lots, and boardwalks, especially during the high tide, and never turn your back on the water. Coastal erosion may also occur. Due to hazardous coastal conditions, a High Surf Warning is in place for the entire coastline through Sunday night.

Onshore conditions will be calm, with mild days through Friday with patchy fog each night and morning. Daytime highs will remain seasonal before a system dropping showers arrives on Saturday. When that storm system inches closer, daytime highs will drop below seasonal just in time for New Year's Eve weekend.

Showers will be spotty starting Saturday morning, becoming moderate at times. By Saturday night, we'll get anywhere from a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch.

We'll stay dry but cloudy on Sunday. Then, on Wednesday, a secondary storm system is expected to bring in more rain for the new year.

As of Thursday morning, we're still in a deficit regarding our water year. December is typically the third wettest month of the year, and so far, we've only received 0.50 inches of rain for areas like Lindbergh Field.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69

Valleys: 67-72

Mountains: 61-67

Deserts: 69-71

