San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 27, 2024: Patchy drizzle today with weekend warming

This afternoon, expect increasing cloud cover as a storm system passes to our north. Cooler temperatures will prevail, with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Most areas, except the deserts, will trend near seasonal averages.

The Pacific Northwest will continue to face a series of storms into the weekend, enhancing the onshore flow in Southern California. Coastal and valley regions will notice increased cloudiness, the return of patchy morning fog, and a deepening marine layer.

In the mountains and deserts, westerly winds will strengthen, with gusts ranging from 25 to 45 mph, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Sunday afternoon. While waves won't be as large as earlier this week, they remain elevated at 4 to 7 feet, accompanied by dangerous rip currents.

Looking ahead, mild days will continue, with gradual warming into the weekend. By Sunday, mountain areas could warm by nearly 10 degrees, while inland regions will see temperatures rise by 4 to 7 degrees. Coastal and desert conditions will remain relatively steady.

As we approach the New Year, a warming trend will bring daytime highs 5 to 10 degrees above normal by midweek. Expect warm days, cool nights, and a shallow marine layer as we welcome 2025.

Happy New Year!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 56-64°

Deserts: 74-78°

