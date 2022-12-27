San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 27, 2022: A series of storms to wrap up the year

Yesterday's warm and above average temperatures will not set the tone for the rest of the week. Beginning today, we'll feel the impacts of a series of storms brewing off the Pacific Northwest that will bring periods of heavy rain, high surf and gusty winds.

Rain will settle over the north county around 7P then become widespread overnight, with periods of heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. Activity will taper off by tomorrow afternoon and we'll likely stay dry through Friday morning, which is good news if you're headed to Petco Park for the Holiday Bowl. The next round of impressive rainfall arrives Saturday lasting through New Year's Day.

These disturbances will drop daytime highs up to 20 degrees and increase onshore flow which will result in periods of gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

By tomorrow afternoon, coastal and inland communities could see up to 3/4" of rain, the mountains could get up to an 1", and the deserts up to .25".

Coastal communities are also under a High Surf Advisory through 4P Thursday with localized wave sets anywhere from 4-8 feet. There will be strong rip currents, so it's advised you only enter the water if you're an experienced swimmer, or swim near a lifeguard.

Periods of rain are expected to last through the middle of next week with the potential for high elevation snow this weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-70

Inland: 68-72

Mountains: 55-70

Deserts: 73-78

