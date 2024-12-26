Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 26, 2024: Gusty winds tonight with subtle warming this weekend

San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 26, 2024: Gusty winds tonight with subtle warming this weekend
Posted
and last updated

Expect subtle weather changes through the end of the week, with minor inland warming over the weekend. A series of storms battering the northern West Coast with rain and snow will enhance onshore flow in Southern California. Partly cloudy skies will persist across the county, clearing in desert areas. Strong winds will peak in the mountains and deserts tonight through Friday morning with isolated gusts up to 45mph before diminishing.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 4 PM today, with waves reaching nearly 10 feet, strong rip currents, and potential coastal erosion. Exercise caution near the water, and leave surfing to professionals and experienced individuals.

Coastal and inland areas will see near-seasonal temperatures today, while mountains and deserts experience above-average warmth. Mild days and gradual warming will continue into the weekend, especially in inland areas.

As we transition into the new year, expect warmer midweek conditions, with daytime highs climbing nearly 10 degrees above average. The pattern of warmer days, cooler nights, and a shallow marine layer will define the start of 2025.

Thursday's Highs:
Coast: 64-69°
Inland: 66-71°
Mountains: 58-64°
Deserts: 70-73°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk