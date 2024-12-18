San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 18, 2024: Warm, dry and hot conditions inland elevating fire danger

Santa Ana Winds, Heat, and Elevated Fire Danger Persist

Santa Ana winds take center stage today as a high-pressure system builds over the Southwest. The strongest winds swept through overnight, but gusts of 30 to 45 mph continue to impact canyons and mountain passes. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for inland and mountain communities through noon. Elevated fire danger is a concern as relative humidity stays in the teens.

Interior parts of the county will experience unseasonably warm weather, with potential record-breaking heat. Ramona is forecast to hit 82°F, surpassing its previous daily record of 80°F. Palomar Mountain could also break its record of 67°F with a high of 68°F expected today.

Moisture, Fog, and Cooling Ahead

Onshore winds will increase tonight, bringing additional moisture and the potential for coastal fog as a coastal eddy develops. Inland areas will remain warm on Thursday, but cooler conditions are on the way Friday and into early next week. A storm system could bring scattered showers and high winds just in time for Christmas Eve.

Historic Dry Spell in San Diego

San Diego is on track for its 3rd driest October-to-December period on record, with just 0.14 inches of rainfall since the water year began on October 1st — only 8% of the normal total. The driest stretch was in 1929 with only a trace of rain, followed by 2017 with 0.09 inches. This year’s total is just ahead of 1962, which saw 0.24 inches.

Winter is Coming

The winter solstice officially arrives at 1:20 AM on Saturday, marking the start of the winter season.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 65-75°

Deserts: 76-79°

