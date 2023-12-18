San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 18, 2023: Two rounds of showers will keep things soggy this week

After a nice warm weekend, we're in for a weather whiplash with a soggy week in store.

The first of two rounds of rain is ushering in showers in the north county this morning. We'll continue to have isolated showers for most of Monday, with widespread and heavier activity overnight into Tuesday morning, which could result in a slick commute for drivers.

The first round of showers will bring minimal rainfall totals, up to an inch for the coast and valleys and more significant amounts in the mountains. Then, a second cut-off low on Wednesday night will bring in heavier rain through Friday. The second round will be impressive and could get us out of our water-year deficit. Typically, December is the 3rd wettest month of the year, which is normal.

Rainfall totals for the second round will largely depend on the track and movement of the storm system. Still, computer models indicate high confidence in substantial precipitation with the chance for isolated thunderstorms, which could cause widespread flooding in low-lying areas. This second system will tap into the subtropical jet, ushering in a lot of moisture in a southerly flow.

The air mass will remain mild, with daytime highs above or near average. Unfortunately, snow levels will remain high with these storms, so it doesn't look like a white start to winter in our mountains.

Winter solstice is at 7:27 p.m. on Thursday. After Thursday, the days will become longer with later sunsets.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73

Valleys: 72-77

Mountains: 63-70

Deserts: 74-78

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.