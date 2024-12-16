San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 16, 2024: Pleasant start to the week before midweek Santa Anas

A chilly start across the county today, so be sure to layer up. Daytime highs will reach the 60s along the coast and mountains, with 70s inland and in the deserts. Expect tranquil, partly cloudy skies this afternoon, influenced by a passing storm to the north.

Starting Tuesday, winds shift from the east, bringing dry, warm, and windy conditions through midweek. Temperatures will surge, with highs in the 80s across interior areas on Wednesday — nearly 20 degrees above normal — potentially setting daily heat records.

Isolated gusts could reach 45 mph through canyons and passes, elevating fire danger from Tuesday through Thursday.

Calmer, more seasonal weather returns this weekend as a low-pressure system moves in. The winter solstice occurs at 1:20 AM on Saturday, with temperatures expected to align with seasonal norms.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 64-71°

Deserts: 71-73°

