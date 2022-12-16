San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 16, 2022: Dry and breezy today, cloudy tomorrow

Plenty of clouds this morning will gradually clear into the afternoon with mild Santa Ana winds targeting the inland and mountain areas. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 15 to 35 mph with humidity levels dropping between 10 to 20%. Recent rain will mitigate the fire danger but it's always smart to be fire-safe when the winds pick up.

Santa Anas will contribute to slightly warmer temperatures topping out near average across the county.

Clouds become more abundant tomorrow as a weak disturbance passes by to the south. Clearing skies Sunday which will lead to a quick drop in temperatures as Hanukkah begins at sunset when most of the county will dip into the mid 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will build for the second half of next week leading to a warming trend that will kick off as winter begins on Wednesday! Things become even warmer heading into Christmas when we'll see 70s for most of the county and possibly some 80s!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 62-69°

Mountains: 43-59°

Deserts: 64-67°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.