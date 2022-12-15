San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 15, 2022: Fair, but cool into the weekend

A fair, but cool day on tap with temperatures trending several degrees below average across the county. A weak disturbance offshore will spread clouds across the county today which should lead to a colorful sunrise and sunset. Sunrise is at 6:45am while sunset is at 4:44pm.

Mild Santa Ana winds will develop overnight, peaking tomorrow and last through Saturday morning. Expect east and northeasterly winds of 35 to 45mph and humidity levels between 10 to 20%. Recent rain will mitigate the fire danger but it's always smart to be fire-safe when the winds pick up.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs near average, a minor dip in temperatures this weekend and more clouds Saturday as a weak disturbance passes by to the south.

This weekend is now trending dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Fair but cool during the day Sunday and chilly as we head into the first night of Hannukah.

Temperatures will gradually be warming up by the end of next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 58-65°

Mountains: 43-59°

Deserts: 63-67°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.