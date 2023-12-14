San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 14, 2023: Dry, warm and breezy conditions persist through Saturday

Thursday's starting on a chilly note with scattered 30s and 40s across the coast and valleys, thanks to clear skies and calm winds. Offshore flow will persist this afternoon, with Santa Ana winds strengthening on Thursday and Friday nights.

This is our 10th Santa Ana event and will be on the mild side, with peak gusts in wind-prone areas near 40mph. Regardless, fire danger remains elevated due to the lack of rain and dry vegetation.

The warming trend continues through the weekend, and the heat peaks on Saturday. Daytime highs will be up to 15 degrees warmer than average by Saturday, with low 80s on tap inland. Our nights will continue to be brisk, so bundle up as you head out for those holiday events.

On Sunday, the ridge of high pressure will shimmy east, allowing a storm system off northern California to move in. This system will bring in cooler weather and light showers as early as Sunday night. This will be a minor rain event. We're expecting light showers through Monday, with chances until Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, we'll have another system churning off the coast of California before moving east towards San Diego County. The second round could bring impressive and measurable rain towards the latter part of next week. We need all and any rainfall because we're in a deficit regarding our water year totals.

The movement of these systems can change now through Sunday, so stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team for up-to-date information.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75

Valleys: 73-76

Mountains: 57-66

Deserts: 69-71

