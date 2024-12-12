San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 12, 2024: King tides with isolated showers this evening

As we approach the end of the workweek, a passing storm to our north will bring noticeable changes. Layer up before heading out, and consider a light hooded sweater. Morning temperatures will start chilly, in the 30s and 40s, while daytime highs will be nearly 10 degrees cooler along the coast and valleys, with slightly warmer conditions in the mountains and deserts.

Winds shifting from the west will usher in cooler, moist air across the county. Gusty winds will primarily impact the mountains and desert communities, with sustained speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM until midnight.

While we’ll stay mostly dry, there’s a slight chance of showers late this afternoon, possibly affecting the evening rush hour. Rainfall totals will be minimal, around 0.10 inches or less. By Friday morning, conditions will clear, leaving us with fair and mild weather to end the week.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect due to astronomical king tides continuing through Sunday. During high tide, around 6-7 AM, levels may peak near 7 feet, with potential minor coastal flooding. Strong rip currents will also develop, so only experienced swimmers should venture into the water.

Looking ahead, another storm on Saturday will bring increased cloud cover. The weekend will feature mostly calm conditions, with temperatures near seasonal averages. However, chilly nights will persist, so plan accordingly for outdoor evening activities.

By the middle of next week, we may see a secondary round of Santa Ana winds, bringing dry inland conditions and temperatures rising into the 80s.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-65°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 57-64°

Deserts: 73-76°

