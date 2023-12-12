San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 12, 2023: Brisk mornings and pleasant days through Wednesday

It was a chilly start to the day, with 20s blanketing our foothill communities, including Ramona, who woke up at 29 degrees. While Ramona started brisk, they'll be one of the warmest spots this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Onshore flow peaks today with a southerly breeze across the county and a cool day on tap. Temperatures this afternoon will hover in the mid to low 60s across the coast and low 70s inland, on par with our 30-year average.

By Wednesday night, surface winds change direction out of the north and northeast, warming things for the second half of the week. We'll have noticeable warming with the mid-70s back in the mix on Thursday. Temperatures continue climbing, and by Saturday, daytime highs will trend 10 to 14 above seasonal in the mid to upper 70s.

With the return of high pressure settling over the Great Basin, we'll have weak Santa Anas with some of the strongest winds on Thursday between 20 and 30mph, gusting near 40. We'll be dry with elevated fire danger; relative humidity levels drop to the teens. Due to the cold and dry air, the mornings remain brisk, especially on Thursday and Friday.

Use caution when heading to the coast, as we have King Tides Tuesday through Friday. These will be some of the year's highest high and lowest low tides, peaking Tuesday through Friday with high tides nearing 7 feet before subsiding on Saturday. We'll also see some of the lowest low tides that would benefit tide pooling.

King tides typically occur during a new moon and are caused by the gravitational pull from the sun and moon. King tides will occur around 8 and 9 A.M. each morning. They have the potential to cause coastal erosion and low-lying flooding.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-70

Valleys: 68-73

Mountains: 61-68

Deserts: 70-74

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.