San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 12, 2022: Cold storm brings more rain & snow today

A cold storm will continue to bring periods of rain and snow today with a chance of thunderstorms. Yesterday the cold front swung through dumping rain and strong winds while today the center of the storm will pass by just to the north of us.

Rainfall totals have mostly been between .40 to 1.50" with an additional .15 to .75" expected today. Snow levels will hover near 4,000' today and may briefly drop to 3,500'. Travel through the mountains will be difficult today and should be avoided if possible. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 10pm above 4,500' and where we expect an additional 4 to 6" today with an additional 1 to 3" down to 4,000'.

There is a chance of thunderstorms today anywhere in the county, especially during the morning, with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until 4pm for the threat of lightning at the coast. If you hear thunder roar you should head indoors as the storm is close enough for lightning to strike you.

The coldest air of the season is leading to temperatures 5 to nearly 20 degrees below average with the biggest spread inland to the mountains. The next several nights will be very cold as skies clear; expect 30s and patchy frost for the colder coast, inland and mountain areas with 20s in the mountains and foothills.

Temperatures will be nearly as cold tomorrow with only slight warming by the end of the week though highs will remain below average by several degrees. We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies the rest of the week.

Another chance of showers develops by Sunday, the start of Hanukkah.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 56-58°

Inland: 49-57°

Mountains: 32-46°

Deserts: 61-64°

