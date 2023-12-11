San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 11, 2023: Cooler days as Santa Anas take a backseat

Santa Ana conditions will take a backseat, allowing for cooler days and weaker winds.

This morning started frigid across the county with scattered 30s and 40s, but this afternoon is looking to shape up nicely and near seasonal. The coast and valleys will be a bit cooler with upper 60s to mid-70s on tap, while the eastern half of the county trends warmer.

Mid to high-level clouds will continue to linger through most of the day, slightly bumping relative humidity levels. A coastal eddy will develop tonight, bringing in low clouds, with a chance to reduce visibility on Tuesday morning. We'll have better clearing by Tuesday afternoon with a cooler day in store.

On Wednesday, offshore flow returns, bringing in Santa Anas. We'll start to have noticeable warming beginning Thursday. On Friday, we'll have winds shifting more out of the east, bringing periods of gusty winds and the warmest day of our workweek.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-72

Valleys: 72-77

Mountains: 65-72

Deserts: 71-74

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.