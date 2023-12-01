San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 1, 2023: Showers clear and sunshine moves in

After a cool, showery night, we're finally drying out and warming up. We'll continue to see this pattern of mild and clear days as onshore flow weakens.

Now that showers have ended, the rainfall totals are in, and we had some big numbers, especially in the mountains. Julian was a big winner, collecting 1.45", while Palomar Mountain managed 1.15". Closer to the coast, Fashion Valley and Alpine received .50", Encinitas got .21", and San Diego Airport .33".

Onshore flow will weaken over the next few days, allowing for clearing and calmer winds. We'll also see temperatures gradually climb. The nights will remain brisk, so if you plan to head out for any of the holiday events this weekend, bundle up.

Daytime highs will be near seasonal; as high pressure settles over the Great Basin next week, we'll warm up above average with 70s back in the mix across the coastline and near 80 inland.

The warmth peaks Tuesday and Wednesday, and then we'll gradually cool down Thursday through next weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68

Valleys: 57-66

Mountains: 49-57

Deserts: 69-71

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.