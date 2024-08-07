San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 7, 2024: Brief break from heat second half of week

Today's highs will run 2 to 10 degrees cooler and closer to normal through tomorrow before another round of hotter and more humid weather this weekend.

Monsoon flow continues today, bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms to the mountains and potentially the deserts. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across the county tomorrow. With weaker monsoon influence, Thursday and Friday will be less muggy.

The marine layer will spread farther inland tomorrow and Thursday, clearing back to the coast by mid to late morning.

Temperatures and humidity will rise again this weekend, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts. It won't be as hot as last weekend, but daytime highs will run up to 10 degrees above normal.

A trough of low pressure will usher in much more comfortable conditions starting on Tuesday. The cooler and drier air will stick around for a week, giving us a welcome break from the high heat and humidity.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83

Inland: 83-94

Mountains: 86-96

Deserts: 106-109

