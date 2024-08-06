San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 6, 2024: Another hot day on tap before minor cooling mid-week

We'll have subtle changes this week and remain hot for interior parts of the county.

This morning, patchy fog is reducing visibility for areas inland and along the coast, but we're running clear for most areas, which will lead to quick warming post-sunrise.

Everyone except the deserts will run a few degrees cooler this afternoon, but you probably won't see the difference. Higher humidity levels will lead to muggy conditions and the chance for thunderstorms this afternoon in the mountains. We'll continue to have monsoonal moisture filter in through Wednesday before drier air on Thursday.

The Heat Advisory for the inland and mountain communities expires at 11 p.m. tonight. Daytime highs will climb above average in the mid to low 90s. Meanwhile, extreme heat continues in the deserts, with an Excessive Heat Warning continuing through 11 p.m. Highs will hover between 105 and 116.

Wednesday and Thursday will be our coolest days before another warm-up this weekend. We won't be as hot as last weekend, but daytime highs will run up to 10 degrees above normal. We'll also have another surge of monsoonal moisture this weekend, with another round of mountain thunderstorms likely.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-88°

Inland: 87-101°

Mountains: 93-102°

Deserts: 111-116°

