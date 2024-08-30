San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 30, 2024: Pleasant conditions this Labor Day weekend

Patches of dense fog are blanketing the coast and valleys, reducing visibility for some spots and leading to a mild morning. By the afternoon, we'll clear out and warm up with daytime highs cooler than normal.

A weak surge of moisture will enter the county from now through the weekend. While clouds will likely build over the mountains and humidity will slightly increase, showers or thunderstorms are unlikely.

Temperatures will warm 5-10 degrees by Labor Day. Despite the warm-up, temperatures will trend just slightly above normal. Expect 70s to a few low-80s at the coast, upper 80s and a few low-90s inland, upper 80s in the mountains, and near 110 in the deserts.

On Tuesday, temperatures ramp up with greater warming for much of next week. Excessive heat will blanket interior parts of the county, with inland daytime highs near 100 by Thursday and near 115 in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 80-93°

Mountains: 87-97°

Deserts: 109-111°

