San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 30, 2022: Long-lasting heatwave starts today

A long-lasting heatwave with some of the hottest temperatures this summer has seen yet, dominates the county through Labor Day weekend thank to a ridge of high pressure settling over the SW.

Temperatures will trend up to 15 degrees above normal with the heat peaking for mountains and deserts Wednesday, and for coastal and inland communities this weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the bulk of Southern California including San Diego County, expiring Monday at 8P. Through that time period, we're looking towards hot days and warm nights. Monsoonal flow will increase humidity levels Thursday, making the heat feel more extreme and uncomfortable.

Temperatures this week:

Immediate coast: mostly low to mid-80s while 5 to 10 miles inland we'll see 90s

Inland to the mountains: 90 to 105 degrees

Deserts: 108 to 115 degrees

While most cities aren't expected to break records, Ramona could be the exception breaking their record of 102 this weekend.

Fire danger is elevated due to the extreme temperatures, and precautions should be taken to avoid any sparks that may start a fire. That includes checking for anything dragging from your vehicle and using extra caution with any activities you'll be taking part in this Labor Day weekend including dousing any campfires.

Tips to beat the heat:

Drink plenty of water, wear light-weight, loose-fitted clothing, avoid outdoor activity during the heat of the day, stay inside in air conditioning as often as possible, avoid caffeine and alcohol, never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles, provide pets with extra water and bring them inside if possible or at least provide adequate shade.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82°

Inland: 88-96°

Mountains: 86-100°

Deserts: 110-115°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.