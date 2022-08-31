San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 30, 2022: Daytime highs continue to soar amid late summer heatwave

Dangerous and excessive heat continues across the county with daytime highs increasing another 10 degrees in some areas, and up to 15 degrees above seasonal highs.

The entire county and majority of Southern California continue to sit under an Excessive Heat Warning through Monday night, as high-pressure ushers in hot temperatures for the next several days.

Today's lack of marine layer clouds led us into somewhat of a cooler morning but clearing will help with a rapid warm up by the 9A hour. Some of our warmer spots along the beaches, including Oceanside, will top out near 90, inland and mountain areas will climb shy of the century mark, and the heat peaks for a lot of our desert communities in the 115-120 range.

Unfortunately, nights won't see much relief. Higher than normal lows hovering in the 70s continue to make for uncomfortable nights, especially for those without AC.

In terms of monsoonal flow, thunderstorm activity has stayed quiet but high pressure aloft will tap into moisture from our south Thursday, ramping up humidity levels and increasing the chance for isolated thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts through Saturday.

The heat peaks again Sunday with possible record-breaking temperatures for some of our mountain and inland communities, including Ramona and Escondido.

Heat is a silent killer so it's important to stay cautious in these conditions, especially if you're spending long periods outside. Try to conduct outdoor chores or work in the early morning or late evening, stay hydrated and wear light-colored, and loose clothing. Check your backseat in the heat, and check on those vulnerable, elderly and without AC.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 82-89

Inland: 89-99

Mountains: 89-98

Deserts: 110-115

