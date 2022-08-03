San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 3, 2022: Monsoon flow strengthens tomorrow

Today will be the least humid day of the next stretch as monsoon flow builds tomorrow into next week. Clouds will build over the mountains this afternoon but it's not likely for them to produce any showers or thunderstorms.

What was Hurricane Frank will continue elevated surf to the beaches today with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until 5pm for waves of 3 to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

Monsoon flow builds starting tomorrow bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms to the mountains with a slight chance elsewhere. The chance for storms diminishes Friday and Saturday with a bigger surge of monsoon moisture bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms again Sunday into early next week. Peak activity will target the mountains but sprinkles to a few stray storms will be possible anywhere in the county. Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, flash flooding, small hail, lightning, and gusty winds, especially in the mountains.

Temperatures will trend near average across the county but the higher humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable. Overnight temperatures will be getting warmer with overnight temperatures staying mostly in the 70s, even into the early morning hours from the coast to the mountains with 90s in the deserts.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning clearing by mid to late morning with monsoon clouds in the mix during the day.

As we track the monsoon stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move each day.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-80°

Inland: 84-90°

Mountains: 80-94°

Deserts: 107-110°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry