San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 29, 2022: Heatwave on the way

Warm and seasonal conditions continue west of the mountains this afternoon, while mountain and deserts communities get a head start on the warming trend. Today's highs will be a few degrees warmer with the mountains seeing the biggest jump in temperatures.

The big story for this week will be the heatwave dominating our county starting Tuesday through Labor Day.

Temperatures mid-week will soar in the 80s along the beaches, mid 90s inland and in the mountains, and near 115 in the deserts. By Sunday, temperatures jump a few more degrees with the potential of record-breaking heat for many of our inland communities.

Wednesday - Sunday's Highs:

Coast: Mid 80s

Inland: 95-105

Mountains: 80-90

Deserts: 110-115

Ahead of hot temperatures expected, the NWS has issued An Excessive Heat Watch for the entire county starting Tuesday morning, lasting through Sunday. Overnight lows will also trend warm. With little relief, especially at night, we'll be dealing with dangerous heat. In addition, with the lack of moisture, fire danger will be elevated.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80

Inland: 82-86

Mountains: 82-85

Deserts: 108-111

