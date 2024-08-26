Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 26, 2024: Mild and seasonal conditions for last week of August

Subtle day-to-day changes are expected this week. Today will run a few degrees warmer, especially inland, with a warming pattern on tap through Tuesday. Despite warmer temperatures, we'll still trend closer to seasonal.

A ridge of high pressure will expand westward over the next couple of days, ushering in warmer conditions until it weakens towards the middle of the week. Then, by the end of the week, high pressure will redevelop, bringing in some mid-to-low-level moisture. The shift in winds will increase the chances for thunderstorms in the mountains, but chances are slim. We'll also see humidity levels rise by Thursday and Friday.

The marine layer will be confined to the coast as surface winds out of the east increase.

Looking further ahead to Labor Day weekend, it looks like a lovely seasonal stretch with minor warming.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 75-83°
Inland: 83-93°
Mountains: 84-92°
Deserts: 102-106°

