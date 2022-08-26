San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 26, 2022: Cooler and less humid weekend

A hot day on tap today under sunny skies, but slightly less humid as monsoon flow weakens. Temperatures plummet 5 to 10 degrees by Sunday and it will be less humid as monsoon moisture is replaced by cooler and drier air from the northwest.

A trough building off British Columbia will slowly dig southward bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity this weekend. The marine layer will gradually deepen each morning through Sunday and temperatures will trend below average by Sunday thanks to the increase of onshore flow.

The cooldown is short-lived as temperatures quickly rise next week with 90s returning away from the coast and 110+ in the deserts by Wednesday. Monsoon flow also builds again by midweek with another round of higher humidity, though the threat of showers and thunderstorms looks low.

If you're headed to the beaches there is a south swell moving in that will bring in waves of 4 to 6 feet and strong rip currents. It's highly advised you swim near a lifeguard tower, especially if you're an inexperienced swimmer.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 74-81°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 83-98°

Deserts: 106-111°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry