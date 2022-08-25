San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 25, 2022: Monsoon storms with a flood watch in effect

Yesterday was an active day for monsoon storms with numerous watches and warnings issued over the mountains and deserts. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the eastern half of the county until 10pm.

Although the severity of storm activity decreases today, still expect isolated strong storms this afternoon and evening. Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy downpours, small hail, gusty winds, lightning and flash floods. Once the sun sets the threat for storms will diminish.

Monsoon influence weakens Friday with only a slight chance for any showers over the mountains.

Warm and muggy to end the workweek but temperatures will drop below average this weekend, cooling 3 to 10 degrees from the heat of this week. On top of the dip in temperatures, it will be less humid making it feel more comfortable as drier air filters in from the northwest pushing the monsoon farther to the east.

Temperatures quickly rise next week with 90s returning away from the coast and 110+ in the deserts by Wednesday. Monsoon flow also builds again by midweek with another round of higher humidity and possible showers and thunderstorms by week's end.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-80°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 80-95°

Deserts: 102-107°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry