San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 24, 2022: Flood Watch today for monsoon storms

Monsoon flow peaks today pumping in higher humidity and an increasing chance for monsoon storms. Today will be the most active day, dropping slightly on Thursday and potentially lingering into Friday. The mountains will be most impacted followed by the deserts with a slight chance for any storms to drift into the valleys.

Heavy downpours, flash flooding, gusty winds, small hail and lightning will be the main threats. A Flood Watch is in effect from noon to 10pm for the mountains and deserts today.

Temperatures dip slightly today, still trending near average but it will be muggier. Slight warming Friday then temperatures drop below average with less humidity this weekend! It will be feeling more comfortable this weekend as drier air filters in from the northwest pushing the monsoon farther to the east.

Monsoon flow builds again by midweek with another round of higher humidity and possible showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 82-92°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 102-107°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry