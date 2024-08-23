Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 23, 2024: Below normal temperatures on tap through the weekend

Temperatures will continue to trend 2 to 10 degrees below average through the weekend as a trough of low pressure sets up over California, ushering in cooler and drier conditions.

The marine layer will continue to spread farther inland each morning through Saturday, clearing to sunshine by mid-to-late morning. By Sunday, onshore flow will weaken, and the clouds will become more confined to the coast.

The sea breeze will pick up, bringing breezy to gusty winds to the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening. Expect westerly winds of 20 to 35mph.

Weak high pressure brings a warm-up for Monday and Tuesday, possibly with another surge of monsoonal moisture and muggy conditions by the end of next week. Temperature swings will improve next week, with minor changes into early September.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 72-81°
Inland: 78-86°
Mountains: 78-88°
Deserts: 101-106°

