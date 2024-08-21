San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 21, 2024: Hot and muggy then a drop in temperatures starting Thursday

Though slightly cooler, today will remain hot and muggy across the county as a weak surge of monsoon moisture moves in, bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts.

Temperatures plummet by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure dives south. Expect temperatures to drop by 5 to nearly 20 degrees by the end of the week! Thursday through Saturday will be the coolest days of the stretch with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees below average. Expect mostly 70s and 80s.

In addition to the cooler weather, it will be drier. This comfortable weather will stick around through the weekend, becoming warmer next week as high pressure builds again.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning through Saturday, clearing to sunshine by mid-to late morning.

Another trough looks to arrive by the end of August into early September which means another round of cooler and drier conditions.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 77-87°

Inland: 86-97°

Mountains: 88-97°

Deserts: 106-109°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.