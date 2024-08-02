San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 2, 2024: Inland heatwave taking over the first week of August

Marine layer clouds are few and far between this morning. Expect a rapid warm-up with 80s inland by the 10 A.M. hour.

Today will be drier than yesterday, with decreasing chances of mountain thunderstorms, although there is still a chance. Thunderstorm activity could produce periods of gusty winds, downpours, and hail.

Today will still be muggy, with high humidity levels blanketing the county.

A prolonged heatwave will impact the interior parts of the county now through next week, with subtle day-to-day changes. Today's highs will run nearly 10 degrees above average and up to 7 degrees warmer. The heat peaks now through Monday with coastal highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The inland and mountain communities will top out in the mid- to upper 90s, and the deserts will have extreme heat near 115.

The nights in the deserts will also be warm, in the upper 80s and low 90s. Meanwhile, the inland valleys will see little relief in the evening, with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

At 10 A.M. Saturday, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for the deserts with highs near 120. The risk for heat-related illness will be elevated and extreme for the county's eastern half now through next week.

We're looking towards drier conditions this weekend, but there's a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms, especially on Monday and Tuesday, each day through next week.

Check on those elderly or susceptible to heat-related illness and ensure they have adequate liquids and cooling systems.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-87°

Inland: 86-98°

Mountains: 86-98°

Deserts: 108-113°

