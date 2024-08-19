Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 19, 2024: A mild start with dry and warm conditions on tap today

San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 19, 2024: A mild start with dry and warm conditions on tap today
Posted
and last updated

Another warm day is on tap as we start a new workweek with patchy fog clearing by noon.

Today's highs will be near average for the coast and above normal for interior parts of the county by a few degrees.

The warming pattern persists through Tuesday, when the heat peaks, before cooling for the second half of the week. A surge of monsoonal moisture moves in on Wednesday increasing mugginess. We have a minimal chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday in the mountains, then we dry out on Thursday and Friday before another surge this weekend.

Onshore flow will dominate the county and a coastal eddy will develop later this week. Expect patchy fog each night and morning.

A rare Blue supermoon peaks this afternoon and you can catch a glimpse of it over the next couple of nights.

Temperatures will warm up this weekend. Overall, it looks like we have a nice workweek ahead.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 76-87°
Inland: 86-98°
Mountains: 89-99°
Deserts: 108-111°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk