San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 19, 2024: A mild start with dry and warm conditions on tap today

Another warm day is on tap as we start a new workweek with patchy fog clearing by noon.

Today's highs will be near average for the coast and above normal for interior parts of the county by a few degrees.

The warming pattern persists through Tuesday, when the heat peaks, before cooling for the second half of the week. A surge of monsoonal moisture moves in on Wednesday increasing mugginess. We have a minimal chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday in the mountains, then we dry out on Thursday and Friday before another surge this weekend.

Onshore flow will dominate the county and a coastal eddy will develop later this week. Expect patchy fog each night and morning.

A rare Blue supermoon peaks this afternoon and you can catch a glimpse of it over the next couple of nights.

Temperatures will warm up this weekend. Overall, it looks like we have a nice workweek ahead.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-87°

Inland: 86-98°

Mountains: 89-99°

Deserts: 108-111°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.