San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 19, 2024: A mild start with dry and warm conditions on tap today

Another warm day is on tap as we start a new workweek with patchy fog clearing by noon.
Today's highs will be near average for the coast and above normal for interior parts of the county by a few degrees.
The warming pattern persists through Tuesday, when the heat peaks, before cooling for the second half of the week. A surge of monsoonal moisture moves in on Wednesday increasing mugginess. We have a minimal chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday in the mountains, then we dry out on Thursday and Friday before another surge this weekend.
Onshore flow will dominate the county and a coastal eddy will develop later this week. Expect patchy fog each night and morning.
A rare Blue supermoon peaks this afternoon and you can catch a glimpse of it over the next couple of nights.
Temperatures will warm up this weekend. Overall, it looks like we have a nice workweek ahead.
Monday's Highs:
Coast: 76-87°
Inland: 86-98°
Mountains: 89-99°
Deserts: 108-111°
For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.