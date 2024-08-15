San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 15, 2024: Comfortable and summer-like days for remainder of week

A shallow marine layer kept temperatures mild at the coast, while clearer skies inland led to a cool morning.

Everyone will see clear skies by noon, leading to rapid warming and daytime highs hovering near average. Coastal highs will climb to the upper 80s, inland communities will top out in the low 90s to mid-80s, and deserts will see extreme heat near 110.

Expect subtle day-to-day changes for the rest of the week, with a slight dip in daytime highs this weekend. A pattern of troughs over the Pacific Northwest will continue to filter in, assisting with mild temperatures through early next week. However, we'll have a minor surge of monsoonal on Saturday, increasing clouds and the probability of mountain thunderstorms. A secondary surge of monsoonal moisture will move in Tuesday, increasing thunderstorms and mugginess and moving towards mid-next week.

As high-pressure re-strengthens next week, we'll also warm up and trend above seasonal.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 77-88°

Inland: 86-96°

Mountains: 88-97°

Deserts: 107-111°

