San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 15, 2022: No relief from the heat and humidity

The heat and humidity continue this week with temperatures trending near to nearly 10 degrees above average. Monsoon flow briefly weakens through tomorrow which means the threat of strong storms in the mountains and deserts is low. Monsoon moisture strengthens for the second half of the week and even more so this weekend as a subtropical disturbance currently impacting Texas gets pulled into the monsoon flow.

Peak activity will target the mountains and deserts where heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning, small hail, and gusty winds will be the major storm threats. Starting Friday there will be a slight chance for anything from sprinkles to a stray storm for the inland valleys and an outside chance for the coast.

This is a long stretch of a persistent monsoon pattern making it feel uncomfortable with warm overnight temperatures and hot and humid days. Long-range forecast models keep this pattern through the end of the month and potentially beyond; monsoon season runs through the end of September.

A minor dip in temperatures is expected this weekend but humidity will be higher so we won't notice too much of a difference.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 86-96°

Mountains: 83-99°

Deserts: 105-110°

