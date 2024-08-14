San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 14, 2024: A drier heating pattern for the second half of the week

A drier heating pattern is in store for the second half of the week as a troughing pattern to our north swings by, bumping high pressure out of the way.

Patchy clouds are forming along the coast, but visibility isn't being impacted. We're waking up cooler in the inland spots, and the coastline is experiencing mild conditions.

We have another pretty warm day with near-seasonal temperatures. Daytime highs will hover in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, low 90s and upper 80s inland, mid-80s in the mountains, and near 110 in the deserts.

Expect subtle day-to-day changes. However, a weak surge of monsoonal moisture will move in on Friday, increasing the chance for thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains, with muggy-like conditions returning.

Then, monsoonal moisture will increase next week, and there will be a higher chance of thunderstorms for the county's eastern half. By the end of next week, we will have another warming pattern as high pressure expands westward.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-86°

Inland: 84-94°

Mountains: 84-94°

Deserts: 106-110°

