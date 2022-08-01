San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 1, 2022: Muggy with monsoon storms

It's been feeling tropical across San Diego with a surge of monsoon moisture from the east and tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Frank churning west of Baja pumping in higher humidity. We continue the chance for showers and thunderstorms today with peak activity expected in the mountains.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, flash flooding, small hail, lightning, and gusty winds, especially in the mountains.

The chance for storms will diminish tomorrow through Thursday with monsoon flow strengthening Friday into the weekend bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are trending near average across the county but the higher humidity is making it feel more uncomfortable. Overnight temperatures have also been trending warmer which is making it hard to sleep and makes the whole day feel warm.

Marine layer clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas each night and morning clearing by mid to late morning with monsoon clouds in the afternoon today and more sunshine tomorrow through Thursday.

As we track the monsoon into the weekend, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on how far west the surge will move.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 87-93°

Mountains: 78-94°

Deserts: 103-107°

