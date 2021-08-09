San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 9, 2021: Getting hotter and more humid this week

Humidity is on the rise this week as monsoon moisture surges west bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be on the rise with hotter weather Wednesday through the weekend.

While peak activity will be focused over the mountains and deserts we may see a few showers or thunderstorms spread west into the valleys tomorrow and Wednesday. Decreasing chances Thursday and Friday with another surge bringing a better chance for activity over the weekend, potentially even all the way to the coast.

Isolated storms over the mountains may lead to heavy rain, localized flash flooding and small hail. Stay weather aware this week as conditions may change quickly when thunderstorms form.

By midweek we'll see 90s return to the inland areas and hotter mountain neighborhoods with 80s along the coast. The heat peaks on Thursday with above normal temperatures the trend through Sunday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 82-93°

Deserts: 103-109°

