San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 7, 2021: Cooler weekend

8 a.m. forecast for Aug. 7, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 13:12:38-04

The weekend will be more comfortable, as most areas will average close to normal or slightly below average through Monday.

We will start out with patchy low clouds and areas of fog extending from the coast to our valleys. The sky will open quicker inland, but the clearing process will be slower lasting to late morning near the coast.

The quiet pattern won't last long. We expect temperatures to heat back up as another ridge of high pressure develops next week. The ridge will drive the monsoon flow into our areas, with possibility for unsettled conditions starting on Tuesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop, most likely in the mountains and deserts on Tuesday. The chances do look better for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday. Remember monsoonal thunderstorms can produce periods heavy rain.

Temperatures start to warm back up by middle of next week with 90s returning to some inland areas, along with humidity.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°
Inland: 80-92°
Mountains: 88-98°
Deserts: 108-113°

