Watch
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 6, 2021: Cooling into the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:03 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 08:03:17-04

Cooler weather will be the trend into the weekend with temperatures trending near to just below average.

Marine layer clouds may produce patchy fog each night and morning with clouds clearing inland areas by mid-morning while some coastal areas may take until the afternoon to see sunshine.

Humidity will rise slightly this weekend becoming more noticeable next week as monsoon moisture spreads west. The biggest impact will be in the mountains and deserts and starting Tuesday we'll introduce a slight chance for mountain showers and thunderstorms; that chance will continue through the end of the week.

Temperatures start to warm back up by midweek next week when we'll see 90s returning to some inland areas.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 71-76°
Inland: 81-91°
Mountains: 85-100°
Deserts: 110-114°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018