San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 6, 2021: Cooling into the weekend

Cooler weather will be the trend into the weekend with temperatures trending near to just below average.

Marine layer clouds may produce patchy fog each night and morning with clouds clearing inland areas by mid-morning while some coastal areas may take until the afternoon to see sunshine.

Humidity will rise slightly this weekend becoming more noticeable next week as monsoon moisture spreads west. The biggest impact will be in the mountains and deserts and starting Tuesday we'll introduce a slight chance for mountain showers and thunderstorms; that chance will continue through the end of the week.

Temperatures start to warm back up by midweek next week when we'll see 90s returning to some inland areas.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 81-91°

Mountains: 85-100°

Deserts: 110-114°

