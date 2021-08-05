San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 5, 2021: Last day of above normal heat

Most coast and inland areas will see temperatures trend near average this afternoon but the dangerous heat will continue for the foothills, mountains and deserts for one more day.

The Heat Advisory for the inland valleys and mountains continues until 8 p.m. for highs between 88 and 103º. The Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts is also in effect until 8 p.m. for daytime highs between 113 to 118º. The prolonged heat makes it even more dangerous.

Yesterday was a record hot day in Borrego Springs at 119, Palomar Mountain at 97 and Campo tied the previous record of 107 while Ocotillo Wells soared to 121 yesterday!

It's drier than it has been due to the lack of monsoon moisture and we have much cooler ocean water temperatures leading to lower humidity all across the county. The driest areas will be the far east county all the way to the deserts where fire danger will be elevated.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning into the weekend clearing out to sunny skies though low clouds may linger at some beaches into the afternoon.

Temperatures will trend back near to even a few degrees below average by the weekend when we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county. Humidity will rise slightly though as monsoon moisture starts to spread west again, becoming more noticeable next week.

Temperatures start to warm back up by midweek next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-77°

Inland: 84-95°

Mountains: 88-103°

Deserts: 113-118°

