San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 4, 2021: Heat continues

The above-normal heat will last for two more days with dangerously hot temperatures away from the coast.

The Heat Advisory for the inland valleys and mountains has been extended until 8 p.m. Thursday for highs between 88 and 104º. The Excessive Heat Warning for the deserts is also in effect until Thursday night for daytime highs between 113 to 120º and close to 90º overnight. The prolonged heat makes the next couple of days even more dangerous.

It will be a dry heat as the monsoon is absent and we have much cooler ocean water temperatures leading to lower humidity all across the county. The driest areas will be the far east county all the way to the deserts where fire danger will be elevated.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning into the weekend, clearing out to sunny skies.

Temperatures drop back near average on Friday with greater cooling into the weekend when temperatures will trend about 10 degrees cooler than it has been. Humidity will rise slightly though as monsoon moisture starts to spread west again, becoming more noticeable next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-80°

Inland: 88-103°

Mountains: 90-104°

Deserts: 115-120°

