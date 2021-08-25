San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 25, 2021: Feeling the heat!

Hotter weather the rest of the week and into next week for the inland areas as temperatures trend 5 to nearly 10 degrees above normal.

The heat peaks Thursday though it will be a drier heat with less marine layer influence and lack of monsoon moisture. The hot and dry conditions will lead to elevated fire danger.

Patchy fog will be possible each morning otherwise sunny skies will prevail.

Hazy skies continue due to smoke moving south from the fires burning in Northern Califonia. Air quality in Alpine has dropped to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups while the rest of the county is mostly seeing Moderate conditions. Check out the forecast at the Air Pollution Control District.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until Friday night due to high temperatures between 110 to 115 degrees. The warmer coastal areas will see 80s while inland areas will warm well into the 90s inland with low 90s in the mountains.

Temperatures taper off slightly by the weekend, though humidity will be trending upward as monsoon moisture begins to surge west. By Sunday we'll see a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm mainly over the mountains with a better chance into early next week.

While we've had a break in monsoon moisture for a couple of weeks, we'll likely see it return a few more times before the end of the season in September.

Temperatures will hover near 80 at the coast into next week while inland areas will continue to see 90s. By late next week temperatures should start to taper off.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 87-100°

Deserts: 110-115°

